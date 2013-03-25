HELSINKI, March 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

METSO

The Finnish engineering company has started to mull a possible spin-off of its pulp, paper and power division, the firm said on Monday.

ELECTROLUX

The head of the world's second biggest home appliances maker said in a newspaper interview that recent strong figures from U.S. industry body AHAM left him more confident in the company's forecast for 1-3 percent market growth in the U.S. this year.

"They (the data) definitely make me more confident in the assessment that the market will grow this year, but we are not changing the forecast now," CEO Keith McLoughlin was quoted as saying in an interview with business daily Dagens Industri at the weekend.

AHLSTROM

The Finnish company late on Friday said the EU regulators had extended their review period for the proposed merger of Ahlstrom's speciality paper business and Swedish Munksjo.

