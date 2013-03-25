HELSINKI, March 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
METSO
The Finnish engineering company has started to mull a
possible spin-off of its pulp, paper and power division, the
firm said on Monday.
For more on the company, double click
ELECTROLUX
The head of the world's second biggest home appliances maker
said in a newspaper interview that recent strong figures from
U.S. industry body AHAM left him more confident in the company's
forecast for 1-3 percent market growth in the U.S. this year.
"They (the data) definitely make me more confident in the
assessment that the market will grow this year, but we are not
changing the forecast now," CEO Keith McLoughlin was quoted as
saying in an interview with business daily Dagens Industri at
the weekend.
For more on the company, double click
AHLSTROM
The Finnish company late on Friday said the EU regulators
had extended their review period for the proposed merger of
Ahlstrom's speciality paper business and Swedish Munksjo.
For more on the company, double click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)