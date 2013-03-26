HELSINKI, March 26 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer is under investigation by German
authorities in a cartel case regarding suspected price fixing,
daily Jyllands-Posten said. The brewer is investigated together
with a number of rivals, Jyllands-Posten said. Carlsberg
declined to comment in the newspaper.
