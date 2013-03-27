BRIEF-Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 pct in March, up 5.9 pct in 2017
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
HELSINKI, March 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON
Ericsson is in talks to buy Microsoft Corp's IPTV business, which makes software used by phone companies such as AT&T to deliver television over the Internet, Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the matter.
Ericsson declined to comment.
