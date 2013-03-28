HELSINKI, March 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELE2

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's A1 said it was prepared to make a counter offer to buy the Russia telecoms business of Sweden's Tele2 for $3.6-$4 billion, rivalling a bid from Russian bank VTB.

The investment arm of Fridman's empire said that it was ready to make an all-cash bid with no debt financing and that it was "interested and willing to agree to a purchase price for the remaining assets of Tele2 over a very short period of time".

Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB for $3.5 billion. On Thursday it said it was unaware of any new offers.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)