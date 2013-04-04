HELSINKI, April 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

The new chairwoman of the Swedish telecoms operator said the firm would conduct an external review of its investments in Eurasia to get a platform for decisions on possible new investments or new markets.

"We must on this new board get some clarity about the situation in Eurasia," Marie Ehrling told Reuters at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Swedish prosecutors have been carrying out a preliminary investigation since last year into TeliaSonera's Uzbekistan investment amid allegations of bribery.

VESTAS

A Vestas V-80 turbine caught fire at the Kingsbridge 1 wind farm near Ontario, according to media reports.

Alberta-based utility Capital Power, which owns the 40 MW wind project, was quoted in an online report by North American Windpower as saying there were no injuries and an investigation was under way.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)