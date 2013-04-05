HELSINKI, April 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury stereo and television maker is due to report its third quarter result on Friday, expected to confirm preliminary figures published two weeks ago in connection with a profit warning.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group said the company and its partners will invest $800 mln in a new platform in the North Sea.

The unit, Maersk Oil, said in a statement the investment by Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) is expected to add reserves and resources of 50 million barrels of oil equivalent over the next 30 years to Danish production.

NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS

A six-year pact binding Siemens and Nokia in Nokia Siemens Networks expired on Thursday with sources at the two parent companies saying there was no sale in sight for at least the next few months.

Sources at both Siemens and the Finnish handset maker said no deals - including a stock exchange listing or buyout - were imminent.

