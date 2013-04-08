HELSINKI, April 8 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
ORIOLA-KD
The Finnish drug retail and wholesale company said it has
agreed to buy Swedish pharmacy chain Medstop Group
for 176 million euros ($229 million) as it seeks growth in the
country.
SAMPO
Pohjola Markets said it has raised its recommendation on the
Finnish insurer to 'hold' from 'reduce', citing improved
dividend outlook.
VESTAS
The wind turbine maker said it has received a 299 megawatt
order from Canada. The deliveries are scheduled for the second
half of this year.
