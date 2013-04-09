(Adds Talvivaara)

HELSINKI, April 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TALVIVAARA

Shares in the Finnish mining company hit a record low on Monday after a new waste water leak. The company was in the midst of recovering from an earlier leak in November.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SEB, SWEDBANK, DNB, DANSKE

Berenberg has raised its price target on several Nordic banks including Nordea, SEB, Swedbank, DNB and Danske. It cut its target price for Handelsbanken to 250 Swedish crowns from 260 crowns.

