(Adds Orion)

HELSINKI, April 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ORION

Finnish drug maker Orion said it will start lay off talks at its Diagnostica subsidiary and plans to cut up to 80 jobs.

TALVIVAARA

The nickel miner said late on Tuesday its 261 million euros ($340.80 million) right offering was oversubscribed.

It also said that due to the most recent waste water leak investors participating in the rights issue can cancel their subscription. In Helsinki the cancellation period ends at 1700 GMT on April 11 and in London on April 12 at 1900 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)