HELSINKI, April 16 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
STOCKMANN
Finnish department store owner Stockmann warned of an
"exceptionally weak" first quarter, estimating an operating loss
of 34.5 million euros ($45.1 million), worse than the 29.9
million euro loss a year earlier.
It said consumer spending in the Nordics would likely remain
weak for the rest of the year, and forecast 2013 operating
profit to be weaker than a year earlier. It previously expected
an improvement.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
