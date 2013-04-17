(Updates SKF, Millicom)
HELSINKI, April 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SKF
The world's biggest bearings maker posted a slightly bigger
than expected fall in first quarter operating profit to 1.48
billion Swedish crowns ($232 million) slightly missing a mean
forecast of 1.54 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
SKF, seen as a bellwether for the broader manufacturing
sector, forecast demand would be relatively unchanged in the
second quarter.
For more on the company, click on
MILLICOM
Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported
first-quarter core profit above expectations and repeated its
full-year guidance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $494 million versus a mean forecast of $487
million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $517 million in the
year-ago quarter.
For more on the company, click on
GETINGE
Swedish medical technology group Getinge is due to release
its first-quarter report at about 1000 GMT. Adjusted earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation are seen at 818 million
crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.3756 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)