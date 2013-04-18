(Updates Wartsila)

HELSINKI, April 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported an unexpected fall in first-quarter operating profit due to weaker sales, particularly in power plants.

NOKIA

Nokia will publish its first-quarter results at around 1000 GMT. Its underlying loss, excluding special items, is seen shrinking to 0.04 euros per share from 0.08 euros per share a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.

TELE2

The Nordic and emerging market telecoms operator Tele2 said it was on track to meet full-year guidance after posting first-quarter earnings marginally ahead of market expectations on Thursday in what was its first report since selling its Russia unit in a $3.5 billion deal.

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom gear maker and operator Cellular One said late on Wednesday that Ericsson won an order to upgrade Cellular One's network to 3G and expand its existing number of base stations by 50 percent.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen was already considering selling off its stake in the troubled mining company last autumn, Ilmarinen's deputy CEO and chief investment officer Timo Ritakallio told business daily Kauppalehti.

Talvivaara last week announced that Ilmarinen had sold its entire stake in the miner.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7668 euros) ($1 = 6.5000 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)