(Adds Marine Harvest, Metso)
HELSINKI, April 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
MARINE HARVEST
Oslo-listed Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic
salmon producer, proposed a 0.1 crown ($0.02) extraordinary
dividend on Friday, in a sign of improving market conditions.
It said that the reinstatement of a dividend should be seen
as a sign it has confidence in its current financial situation
and looks positively on its future cash flow.
It also reflects the current favourable market for European
salmon and expectation for a tight market during the next couple
of years.
For more on the company, click on
METSO
The Finnish engineering firm said it extended a deal with
ZAO Russian Copper Company. The value of the additional work is
over 140 million euros, it said.
For more on the company, click on
KINNEVIK
The Swedish investment firm said it made a loss of 5.83
crowns per share in the first quarter, partly due to negative
currency effects. Net asset value decreased 3 percent to 57
billion Swedish crowns ($8.75 billion).
Changes in fair value of unlisted holdings, like e-commerce
site Zalando, amounted to a loss of 289 million crowns in the
quarter, again due to currency effects.
New investments totalled 399 million crowns.
For more on the company, click on
STATOIL
The Norwegian energy firm said it has found between 40
million and 150 million barrels of oil equivalents in its mature
Gullfaks license.
Statoil holds 70 percent of the Gullfaks license while state
holding firm Petoro has the rest.
For more on the company, click on
PANDORA
A number of analysts are questioning how long term solution
it is for the Danish jewellery maker to appoint chairman Allan
Leighton as new CEO, daily Berlingske Tidende said.
Pandora said on Thursday Leighton was its new CEO after CEO
Bjorn Gulden was leaving the firm to become CEO of Germany's
Puma.
For more on the company, click on
DANSKE BANK, JYSKE BANK
Danish consumer goods retailer Coop Danmark is planning to
launch a bank, Coop Bank, this autumn, in a bid to win
dissatisfied customers from the country's traditional banks,
daily Berlingske Tidende said. The bank will offer products such
as credit, net banking and consumer loans, Berlingske said.
For more on the companies, click on, or
ELISA
Finnish telecom operator Elisa lowered its outlook for the
year after first-quarter profit fell more than expected, as
businesses cut back on technology spending and price competition
in mobile services intensified.
Its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 109 million euros
($142.59 million) from 121 million a year earlier, below the
average market forecast of 116 million in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
TELIASONERA
The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator said it
would focus on cutting costs in a flat market as it posted
first-quarter earnings just below expectations.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items were 8.5 billion Swedish
crowns ($1.3 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.6 billion
in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
($1 = 6.5180 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 6.5180 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)