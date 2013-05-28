HELSINKI May 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SEADRILL

Offshore oil driller Seadrill is reporting its first-quarter results on Tuesday. It is expected to report core earnings of $637 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from $595 million in year-ago period.

GOLDEN OCEAN

Norwegian dry-bulk shipper Golden Ocean reported first-quarter core earnings that were in line with forecasts and said it expected next quarter's results to be on a par with this quarter's.

Golden Ocean's net profit came in at $6.8 million in January-March, compared to a $13 million profit in the year-ago period, while analysts in a Reuters poll had an average forecast for a $6 million profit.

ERICSSON

ST-Ericsson, a joint venture between European chip maker STMicroelectronics and Ericsson, said it had sold its GPS mobile business but did not reveal the identity of the buyer or the agreed price.

METSO

The Finnish engineering firm said it has signed a letter of intent with CMPC Celulose Riograndense on a new pulp line to Guaiba pulp mill in Brazil.

It did not disclose the value of the deal, but said that such a project is typically valued at 800-900 million euros ($1.04-$1.16 billion) and that it would deliver about half of the project.

($1 = 0.7729 euros)