HELSINKI May 29 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON
Magnus Mandersson, head of the Swedish telecom equipment
maker's services unit, sees no signs of a slowdown in growth in
his division and would be open to smaller acquisitions to keep
up with demand.
"I don't think we will buy companies to get new customers
but we will continue with smaller, targeted acquisitions to get
the competence we don't have today," Mandersson told Swedish
business daily Dagens Industri.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)