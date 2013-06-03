(Adds SAS, Orion)

HELSINKI, June 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAS

The struggling Scandinavian airline could be forced to launch new cost cuts as rivals have stepped up the employment of pilots and air hostesses from agencies operating in low tax countries, daily Jyllands-Posten reported.

ORION

Finnish drug maker Orion said it had finished lay-off talks at its Diagnostica unit and will cut 80 jobs in Finland.

VATTENFALL

Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall has contacted owners of land and real estate around its Ringhals nuclear plant. The company said could need more land around the plant should replacement reactors be constructed, but any such decision remained far off, it added.

GETINGE

The medical technology company's main owner and chairman Carl Bennet is prepared to inject more capital into the firm should it be needed in connection with any new acquisitions, he was quoted as saying in business daily Dagens Industri's Saturday edition.

MEDA

Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell as much as 2.3 percent on Monday on media reports the company is in talks to buy Sweden's Meda for between $5 billion and $6 billion.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)