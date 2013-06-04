HELSINKI, June 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator and its two rivals in Bangladesh - Robi and Bangalink - will not bid for the country's 3G licenses up for auction before the country's government has cleared a tax calculation issue, a Norwegian newspaper said.

The three operators, representing 90 percent of the mobile market in Bangladesh, have written to the finance ministry, saying the unresolved issue will affect their investments, Finansavisen said in a report on Tuesday.

The auction is planned for late July.

In addition, Telenor is in conflict with the Bangladeshi government over owership in the subsidiary Grameenphone .

YIT

The Finnish construction company said it expects full-year sales and operating profit for its construction services business to be flat compared with 2012.

It also forecast Caverion, its building services business that plans to spin off and list independently in July, would likely post revenue of over 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and operating profit of over 50 million euros in the second half of the year.

It said Caverion would target annual revenue growth of above 10 percent until 2016.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)