(Updates with announcements from H&M, SAS, Marimekko)

HELSINKI, June 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

H&M

The budget fashion retailer said like-for-like sales were flat in May, marginally below expectations.

Second-quarter sales excluding tax totalled 31.64 billion Swedish crowns ($4.8 billion). The market expected 32.15 billion crowns.

Separately, its rival Inditex, which owns Zara and is the world's largest clothes retailer, posted its weakest quarterly growth in net profit in four years on Wednesday after cold weather in Europe and negative currency effects.

Inditex's net profit came in 1.2 percent higher at 438 million euros ($581.43 million), while sales rose 5.2 percent to 3.6 billion euros, in line with forecasts.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline reported second-quarter income of 57 million Swedish crowns ($8.65 million) before tax and one-off items.

It said its earnings level was not yet satisfactory, but added that its forecast of achieving positive income for the full year was firmly in place.

MATAS IPO-MATAS.CO

Denmark's biggest health and beauty product retailer which is planning a listing on the Copenhagen stock exchange at the end of this month, will likely be offered at a value of 4.0 billion Danish crowns to 4.7 billion ($712.03 million to $836.63 million), daily Berlingske Tidende said.

MARIMEKKO

Finland's Marimekko announced the opening of several new shops in North America over the next few months. Many of these will be shop-in-shops, or stores inside department stores or other specialist retailers.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5872 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns)