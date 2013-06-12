(Updates with announcements from H&M, SAS, Marimekko)
HELSINKI, June 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
H&M
The budget fashion retailer said like-for-like sales were
flat in May, marginally below expectations.
Second-quarter sales excluding tax totalled 31.64 billion
Swedish crowns ($4.8 billion). The market expected 32.15 billion
crowns.
Separately, its rival Inditex, which owns Zara and
is the world's largest clothes retailer, posted its weakest
quarterly growth in net profit in four years on Wednesday after
cold weather in Europe and negative currency effects.
Inditex's net profit came in 1.2 percent higher at 438
million euros ($581.43 million), while sales rose 5.2 percent to
3.6 billion euros, in line with forecasts.
SAS
The Scandinavian airline reported second-quarter income of
57 million Swedish crowns ($8.65 million) before tax and one-off
items.
It said its earnings level was not yet satisfactory, but
added that its forecast of achieving positive income for the
full year was firmly in place.
MATAS IPO-MATAS.CO
Denmark's biggest health and beauty product retailer which
is planning a listing on the Copenhagen stock exchange at the
end of this month, will likely be offered at a value of 4.0
billion Danish crowns to 4.7 billion ($712.03 million to $836.63
million), daily Berlingske Tidende said.
MARIMEKKO
Finland's Marimekko announced the opening of several new
shops in North America over the next few months. Many of these
will be shop-in-shops, or stores inside department stores or
other specialist retailers.
