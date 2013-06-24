HELSINKI, June 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SWEDISH MATCH

European Union health ministers agreed on Friday to drop a proposal that would have forced snus producers such as Swedish Match to reformulate their products to remove distinctive flavourings. The sale of snus will however remain illegal across the EU except in Sweden.

The Swedish stock market was closed on Friday.

SAS

A glut of new orders to makers of passenger aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus at the Paris airshow last week could mean Scandinavian airline SAS will face a long wait once it orders new long-haul jets, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported.

The airline is due to decide on a purchase of long-distance aircraft soon, the paper said.

