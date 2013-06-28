(Adds Skanska)

HELSINKI, June 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SKANSKA

The Swedish construction firm announced on Friday two orders in the United States worth in total arund 6.9 billion crowns ($1.02 billion).

KINNEVIK

The Swedish investment firm said it used an option to buy an additional 3.5 percent of shares in German online retailer Zalando for 100 million euros. Kinnevik's direct and indirect ownership in Zalando now amounts to 38 percent.

The option was part of a deal in October when Kinnevik bought a 10 percent stake.

MATAS

The Danish beauty products retailer lists on the Copenhagen stock exchange. The company announced on Friday morning that the IPO would be priced at 115 Danish crowns per share, at the higher end of its indicative price range of 100 to 120 Danish crowns.

The offering price gives the company a market capitalisation of 4.7 billion Danish crowns ($819.3 million).

($1 = 6.7673 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 5.7365 Danish crowns)