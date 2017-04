HELSINKI, July 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GENMAB

The Danish biotech firm said its collaborator, drug giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc's, would start a new phase 3 study of ofatumumab to treat pemphigus vulgaris, a rare autoimmune disorder of the skin. Ofatumumab, Genmab's only drug, is sold under the name Arzerra for the treatment of blood cancer.