HELSINKI, July 5 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NORDEA HANDELSBANKEN SWEDBANK
SEB
Sweden's central bank has written to the country's banks
asking for client debt levels on an individual basis, business
daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.
The paper said the Riksbank wants to get a deeper
understanding of household debt levels in Sweden.
Credit growth has been a major concern of the central bank.
It kept interest rates on hold this week and signalled they
would stay there into next year as it sought to underpin an
economic recovery without spurring households to add to an
already hefty debt burden.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)