HELSINKI, Sept 10

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner upgraded its full-year profit guidance, citing good results at its renewable fuels business, which makes diesel from palm oil and animal fats.

The company said it expected full-year 2013 comparable operating profit to be higher than 530 million euros ($702.4 million). It also said renewable fuels business' full-year comparable operating profit would top 200 million euros.