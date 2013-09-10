BRIEF-OFS Capital Corp commences offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock
* OFS Capital Corporation commences offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock
HELSINKI, Sept 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner upgraded its full-year profit guidance, citing good results at its renewable fuels business, which makes diesel from palm oil and animal fats.
The company said it expected full-year 2013 comparable operating profit to be higher than 530 million euros ($702.4 million). It also said renewable fuels business' full-year comparable operating profit would top 200 million euros.
* Amphenol corporation announces pricing of $750 million of senior notes
* Terravia Holdings -on March 29, 2017, took steps to decrease operating expenses through a reduction in workforce of approximately 25%