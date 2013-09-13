HELSINKI, Sept 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

Seismic oil explorer PGS increased its order backlog to $535 million by the end of August from $446 million at the end of June, it said.

PGS, which scans the ocean floor for hydrocarbon deposits, said 75 percent of its vessel capacity was booked for the fourth quarter, up from 60 percent in mid-July, while bookings for the first quarter of 2014 rose to 50 percent from 30 percent in mid-July.

KESKO

The Finnish retail group said its August sales fell 6.5 percent from a year ago to 825 million euros ($1.1 billion).

CHR. HANSEN

The Danish food ingredients maker aims to strengthen its position in Asia, its new chief executive Cees de Jong said in an interview with Danish business daily Borsen.

De Jong said it seems Asia has been a bit forgotten by the former management. Asia accounts for around 12 percent of the company's revenue.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7514 euros)