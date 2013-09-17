HELSINKI, Sept 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Nokia has delayed the launch of a large-screen "phablet"
device, originally planned for late September, following a deal
to sell its handset business and license patents to Microsoft
, a source said on late on Monday.
For more on the company, click on
FORTUM
State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum has launched a sale
of its power grid in Finland, which could fetch around 1.5-2.0
billion euros ($2.0-$2.7 billion), four people familiar with the
matter said.
Sources said a sale of the Finnish business could be
completed this year, whereas Swedish grid sale would likely
happen next year. Fortum also has a smaller distribution
business in Norway. Two sources said Fortum had hired Nordea
to sell that part.
Fortum and Nordea declined to comment.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7489 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)