HELSINKI, Sept 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority says minimum risk
weights could be adopted in the future to measure the strength
of banks' loan books, according to business daily Borsen.
The report also quoted an analyst as saying that such a move
could force banks to increase capital. Danske Bank,
Nordea, Jyske Bank and Sydbank all
use internal risk models.
SCANIA
The Chief Executive of the Swedish truckmaker,
majority-owned by Germany's Volkswagen, forecast
compound average growth of around 5 percent in Europe in
2012-2020.
The company is holding a capital markets day at its
headquarters in Sodertalje. Presentation documents also showed
it sees no seasonal weakness in the European truck market in the
third quarter.
AHLSTROM
Finland's Ahlstrom, which makes fibre composites for
filters, medical gowns and food packages, said it was targeting
higher margins beyond 2016.
It said it expects operating profit beyond 2016 to be around
10 percent of net sales compared to around 7 percent by 2016.
It also said it was considering a new hybrid bond of around
80 million euros.
