HELSINKI, Sept 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin maker is in early stages of testing its diabetes drug Victoza as a treatment for Alzheimer, business daily Borsen said.

Should preliminary data show positive effects, the company could go all out and invest up to 1 billion crowns ($182 million) in further studies and registrations, Borsen said.

HUSQVARNA

Brokk, owned by Swedish financier Carl Bennet, has sued garden equipment and tool maker Husqvarna for patent infringement concerning a demolitions robot, daily Dagens Industri reported.

Husqvarna declined to comment, telling the paper it never discussed disputes of this sort in public.

VOLVO

Societe Generale has raised its recommendation on the stock of the Swedish truck maker to "buy" from "hold", citing an expected recovery in demand in Europe and the potential for market share gains, as well as growing benefits from the group's cost saving scheme.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5067 Danish crowns)