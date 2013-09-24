HELSINKI, Sept 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Taiwan-based HTC infringed on two of Nokia's patents in making its mobile telephones and tablets, a judge said in a preliminary ruling issued late on Monday for the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Separately, Nokia's smartphone rival BlackBerry agreed to go private in a $4.7 billion deal led by its biggest shareholder.

KONE

The Finnish lift maker is holding its capital markets day in Helsinki.

