BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
HELSINKI, Sept 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine maker said it has received a 400 MW order from Duke Energy Renewables in the United States. Vestas Wind Systems will deliver 200 turbines for Duke Energy Renewables' projocts in Texas.
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.