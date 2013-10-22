HELSINKI Oct 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SWEDBANK

Swedish banking group Swedbank posted third-quarter operating profit ahead of expectations, boosted by strong income from lending operations.

Operating profit rose 6 percent to 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($812.23 million) above a mean forecast for 4.9 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TELE2

Nordic telecoms group Tele2 cut its long-term guidance for sales and earnings after third-quarter core profit fell short of market expectations.

Tele2 said it now expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2015 of 6.7 to 7.3 billion Swedish crowns versus an earlier forecast of at least 8.3 billion ($1.30 billion).

Third-quarter EBITDA was 1.52 billion crowns compared with a forecast of 1.62 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.77 billion a year ago.

NOKIA

Nokia is holding its annual Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi, where it is expected to unveil a phablet among other new devices.

The products were some of the last to be developed before Nokia decided to sell its handset business to Microsoft, following failed attempts to catch up with Samsung and Apple in smartphones.

STORA ENSO

Finnish pulp and paper company Stora Enso reports its full quarterly results at 1000 GMT.

The company alraedy announced earlier this month of a surprise 2.8 percent rise in third-quarter core profit as cost cuts and strong packaging board sales offset weakness in its traditional paper business.

ORION

Finnish drug maker Orion is expected to report a 12 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit due to tougher competition after the expiration of its Parkinson's drug patents. Results are due at 0900 GMT.

A Reuters poll showed analysts on average expect third-quarter operating profit of 67 million euros ($92 million), down from 76 million euros a year earlier.

KONE

Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone is expected to report a rise of over 10 percent in quarterly sales and profit, as an expansion in emerging markets helps it buck a weaker trend in the country's manufacturing sector.

A Reuters poll showed analysts on average expect net sales of 1.815 billion euros and operating profit of 254 million euros. Results are due at 0930 GMT.

GJENSIDIGE

Norwegian insurer Gjensidige set higher financial targets after its third-quarter results beat forecasts.

The firm's pre-tax profit was 1.67 billion Norwegian crowns ($282.59 million) against expectations for 1.42 billion crowns and 1.6 billion crowns a year ago. The firm will offer an extraordinary dividend of six crowns per share next year.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.4021 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 5.9097 Norwegian kroner) ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)