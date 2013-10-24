(Updates Neste Oil, Kesko, DNB, Norwegian Air, REC, Ericsson,
Sandvik, Husqvarna and Wartsila)
COPENHAGEN Oct 24 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner reported a bigger-than-expected rise in
quarterly profit on Thursday due to strength in its renewable
fuels business which makes diesel from sources such as palm oil
and animal waste fat.
Neste's third-quarter comparable operating profit rose to
217 million euros ($299 million) from 159 million euros a year
earlier, beating the average forecast of 176 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
KESKO
The Finnish retail and wholesale firm Kesko reported a 6
percent rise in quarterly operating profit against an expected
fall, helped by cost cutting and forecast sales and operating
profit to remain at the level of the preceding 12 months.
Kesko reported its third-quarter core operating profit rose
to 83.6 million euros from 78.6 million, beating the 75 million
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
DNB
Norway's largest bank reported higher than expected net
profits for the third quarter but said it would need to raise
earnings to meet capital requirements by the end of 2016.
Its net profit rose to 4.88 billion Norwegian crowns
($824.69 million) from 3.54 billion at the same time last year,
while a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted 3.88 billion.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The company reported third quarter pretax profit of 604
million Norwegian crowns, missing an average 741 million
forecast in a Reuters poll.
REC
The struggling solar firm said the underlying profit of its
silicon and solar divisions fell in the third quarter and said
its CEO would step down from December.
SEB
The Swedish bank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in
third-quarter operating profits as it beat forecasts on most
income lines and credit quality improved.
ERICSSON
The world's biggest mobile networks maker Ericsson posted
third-quarter operating profit below expectations and said sales
were under pressure.
Earnings before interest and tax were 4.2 billion
crowns($658 million) compared to 3.1 billion in the year-ago
quarter missing a mean forecast of 4.5 billion in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
SANDVIK
The tooling and mining gear maker posted a bigger than
expected fall in third-quarter earnings on Thursday but said
demand from a retrenching mining industry was showing signs of
stabilising after a deep fall.
Operating earnings fell to 2.53 billion crowns ($396.6
million) from a year-ago 3.33 billion to come in short of a mean
forecast of 2.68 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
HUSQVARNA
The outdoor equipment maker undershot expectations for the
third quarter reporting roughly flat operating income, weighed
down by a weak performance in North America.
The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 206
million Swedish crowns ($32.3 million) versus the 197 million in
the same quarter of 2012 and the 339 million mean forecast in a
Reuters poll.
WARTSILA
Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported
a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on strong
demand for services in the power plant business and improved
spending among its shipping sector clients.
Its third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items,
rose to 138 million euros ($190 million) from 113 million euros
a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 132 million
euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The oil and shipping group is opening up towards the idea of
divesting its supermarket unit, Dansk Supermarked, daily
Berlingske Tidende said.
UPM-KYMMENE
Finland's pulp and paper maker Finland's pulp and paper
maker UPM-Kymmene reported third-quarter operating profit,
excluding special items, of 194 million euros.
That was better than the market's consensus foreast for 139
million euros in a Reuters poll.
METSO
Finnish engineering company Metso announces its quarterly
results with markets expecting weak numbers after the company
warned earlier this month of a significant fall in full-year
sales and profit.
