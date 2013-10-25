COPENHAGEN Oct 25The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker is seen reporting a 14 percent rise in earnings before interest and tax to 3.3 billion Swedish crowns, according to a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Results are due at 0520 GMT.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish appliances maker's core profit is expected to drop 9 percent to 1.3 billion Swedish crowns, according to a mean forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Earnings are due at 0600 GMT.

SSAB

The Swedish steel firm is seen reporting a pretax loss of 452 million Swedish crowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings are due at 0600 GMT.

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes maker is expected to report a 3.6 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, helped by stronger sales of detergent and ethanol enzymes. Results are due at 0600 GMT.

PGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor is reporting its third-quarter results on Friday at 0600 GMT.

It is expected to report a flat operating profit of $245 million year-on-year, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 6.3794 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)