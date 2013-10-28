STOCKHOLM Oct 28 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lock maker is due to unveil
third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. Operating earnings are
expected to rise 6 percent to 2.05 billion Swedish crowns
($323.9 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
For more details, double-click on
ERICSSON, NOKIA
China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country's
third-largest mobile phone carrier, said its net profit rose to
14.7 billion yuan in January through September, up 17.1 percent
from the corresponding period of last year.
For more on Nordic telecoms, double-click
VOLVO, ATLAS COPCO, SANDVIK
Komatsu, the Japanese competitor of among others
Volvo within construction equipment, said the fall in demand in
for mining gear had been worse than expected and trimmed its
full year outlook for operating profit.
For more on Volvo, double-click
For more on Atlas Copco, double-click
For more on Sandvik, double-click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on.
($1 = 6.3794 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 6.3294 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)