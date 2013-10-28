(Corrects view of industry regulator in Swedish banks item to
show he was comparing regulations on amortisation with
tightening of the loan-to-value cap on mortgages)
STOCKHOLM Oct 28 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer could raise 120 billion Danish crowns
($22.19 billion) in search for new acquisitions, business daily
Borsen said, after the Carlsberg Foundation on Friday said it
wanted to drop a rule in its charter that it must own at least
25 percent of the brewer.
STATOIL
Norway's Statoil has recommended building a new platform at
its Snorre field in the North Sea to extend the project's
lifetime to 2040 and squeeze out another 300 million barrels of
oil, it said on Monday.
Total investments are estimated to be around 40 billion
crowns ($6.79 billion), including platform, infrastructure and
drilling, and production will start up in the fourth quarter of
2021.
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lock maker posted a bigger than expected
rise in third quarter operating earnings on Monday and said it
would launch a new restructuring programme before year-end.
Earnings before interest and tax rose to 2.09 billion
Swedish crowns ($330.2 million) from a year-earlier 1.93 billion
to come in just above a mean forecast of 2.05 billion in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
SWEDISH BANKS
Martin Andersson, head of Sweden's Financial Supervisory
Authority, told daily Svenska Dagbladet Swedish households
should pay down their mortgages by more than 25 percent of the
purchase price, a level being debated as Sweden's seeks to rein
in more than a decade of ballooning debt and house prices.
Andersson also repeated that he believed regulations on
amortisations were seen as more effective than a further
tightening of a loan-to-value cap on mortgages.
ERICSSON, NOKIA
China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country's
third-largest mobile phone carrier, said its net profit rose to
14.7 billion yuan in January through September, up 17.1 percent
from the corresponding period of last year.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Tankers, the tanker unit of the oil and shipping
group, has ordered up to ten product tankers at an estimated
cost of $416 million, shipping daily Lloyd's List said.
VOLVO, ATLAS COPCO, SANDVIK
Komatsu, the Japanese competitor of among others
Volvo within construction equipment, said the fall in demand in
for mining gear had been worse than expected and trimmed its
full year outlook for operating profit.
($1 = 6.3794 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)