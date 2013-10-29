STOCKHOLM Oct 29 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Nokia reports its third-quarter results with markets
expecting a slowdown at its telecom equipment unit Nokia
Solutions and Networks (NSN), which will become its main
business following the sale of the handset unit to Microsoft.
Analysts on average forecast NSN's quarterly sales down 18
percent from a year earlier at 2.86 billion euros and adjusted
operating profit down 29 percent at 228 million euros.
Markets expect group net sales down 18 percent at 5.9
billion euros, as growth in Lumia smartphone sales fails to make
up for a decline in sales of regular mobile phones.
For more on the company, double-click
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group posted third-quarter core
earnings in line with expectations on Tuesday and said it
expected demand to be flat in the final three months of the
year.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items
(adjusted EBITA) rose marginally to 1.20 billion Swedish crowns
($1.89 billion) versus a year-ago 1.18 billion, roughly in line
with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.22 billion.
Order intake came in at 7.4 billion crowns, slightly below a
forecast for orders of 7.6 billion.
For more on the company, double-click
SWEDISH MATCH
The Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker posted a slightly
bigger drop than expected in third-quarter operating profit on
and stood by its 2013 outlook.
Operating profit fell to 924 million Swedish crowns ($146
million) against 1,022 million a year ago and compared to a mean
forecast of 940 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, double-click
DSV
The Danish freight forwarder reported third-quarter
operating profit below expectations and kept its profit outlok
for the full year unchanged.
Operating profit (EBIT) fell to 649 million Danish crowns
($119.94 million) from 688 million a year-earlier, and against
an average forecast for 675 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
For more on the company, double-click
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)