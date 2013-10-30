(Adds Storebrand, Orkla factors)
ORKLA
The Norwegian conglomerate reported third-quarter core
earnings ahead of expectations and said the improvement from
last year's numbers was driven by acquisitions.
Operating profit before amortisations rose to 909 million
Norwegian crowns from 868 million a year earlier and ahead of
expectations for 871 million crowns in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
STOREBRAND
The Norwegian insurer posted second-quarter earnings far
ahead of expectations on Wednesday and said costs cuts were
driving results.
Storebrand's group profit was 810 million crowns ($137.59
million), above the mean forecast of 644 million crowns seen in
a Reuters poll of analysts, and against 458 million crowns at
the same time last year.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil major reported third-quarter operating
results above expectations and said it would spend more on
exploration in 2013 than it earlier predicted.
Adjusted operating profit rose 1 percent to 40.4 billion
Norwegian crowns, beating analysts' expectation for 39.5 billion
crowns.
Total equity production averaged 1.852 million barrels of
oil equivalents per day in the quarter, above expectations for
1.84 million barrels.
Statoil will spend $3.75 billion on exploration this year,
above an earlier target for $3.5 billion and it would drill 60
wells instead of a planned 50.
JYSKE BANK
Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation is
expected to report a 26 percent fall in third-quarter pretax
profit to 459 million Danish crowns ($84.73 million), dampened
by lower core earnings and an increase in loan impairments.
Results are due before 0800 GMT.
POHJOLA
The Finnish bank reported a 64 percent rise in quarterly
pretax profit, helped by growth in its non-life insurance
business.
Third-quarter pretax profit rose to 129 million euros
($177.63 million) from 79 million a year earlier, beating the
average analyst forecast of 119 million in a Reuters poll.
Pohjola forecast its insurance business' operating combined
ratio, a measure of profitability, to be around 87-90 percent
compared with an earlier outlook of 88-92 percent.
STOCKMANN
The Finnish department store owner reported third-quarter
operating profit of 10.7 million euros versus a forecast of 14
million euros ($19.3 million) in a Reuters poll and down from 17
million euros a year earlier.
The company said it expected group revenue this year below
2012.
YIT
The Finnish construction group reported operating profit
from continuing operations, or segments-based operating profit
down 29 percent to 37.4 million euros ($51.50 million). The
company warned in September that sales and profit would fall
from a year earlier.
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian publishing group reported third-quarter
earnings slightly below expectations on Wednesday and said
investments in new online ventures would remain high.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 437 million Norwegian crowns from
518 million crowns in the year-ago period, below analysts' mean
forecast for 445 million.
