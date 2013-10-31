STOCKHOLM Oct 31 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drugmaker reported a 9-month operating profit of
24.14 billion Danish crowns ($4.46 billion) compared with a
forecast in a Reuters poll for 24.28 billion. The firm kept its
full-year operating profit outlook unchanged.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest financial institution is expected to
report a 37 percent rise in third quarter pretax profit, aided
by declining loan impairments. Results are due at around 0700
GMT.
COLOPLAST
The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a
6.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit, a Reuters
poll showed, aided by stronger revenue in all of its business
units. Results are due at around 1100 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)