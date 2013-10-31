(Adds Pandora, updates Sanoma)
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drugmaker forecast high-single digit profit
growth next year after reporting a 1.6 percent rise in operating
profit in the third quarter, aided by strong sales of diabetes
drug Victoza and modern insulins.
Operating profit for the third quarter rose to 7.99 billion
Danish crowns ($1.48 billion), compared with an average forecast
for 8.19 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
TELENOR
The mobile phone operator lowered its 2013 revenue guidance
on Thursday on weak figures in its key Danish and Norwegian
markets but kept its profit margin outlook and increased its
investment forecast.
Norway-based Telenor, which has around a 150 million
subscribers across Europe and Asia, said its third quarter
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 9.62 billion crowns ($1.64 billion),
a touch ahead of forecasts for 9.54 billion crowns.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest financial institution reported a
third-quarter pretax profit of 2.6 billion Danish crowns ($480
million), below the 3.3 billion seen in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
NOKIAN RENKAAT
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat's quarterly operating
profit rose more than expected as it expanded market share in
Russia, its biggest market.
It said its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) rose 12 percent to 95.7 million euros ($131.79 million),
beating the average analyst forecast of 90 million in a Reuters
poll.
But it reiterated its recently-lowered outlook for 2013,
forecasting a decline in net sales and operating profit due to a
slowdown in Russia's economy and the impact of an unfavourable
rouble exchange rate.
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker raised its full-year sales and
margin outlook after strong sales of new products in the third
quarter.
It expects 2013 revenue of around 8.6 billion Danish crowns
($1.6 billion), up from a previous forecast of 8 billion.
SANOMA
Finland's largest media group said it plans to cut magazine
titles and 500 jobs in the Netherlands after a fall in
advertising sales and an unsuccessful Dutch acquisition strained
its finances.
Sanoma's third-quarter profit fell 4 percent from a year
earlier to 77 million euros as businesses spent less on
advertising and consumers continued shifting from print to
online media.
COLOPLAST
The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a
6.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit, a Reuters
poll showed, aided by stronger revenue in all of its business
units. Results are due at around 1100 GMT.
($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)