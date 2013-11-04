HELSINKI Nov 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STORA ENSO

The Finnish paper maker has announced a price increase for its softwood pulp in Europe, sector news service Risi reported.

The price for Stora's NBSK grade would rise to $920 per tonne as of November 1 amid strong demand and tight stocks, Risi said.

NORWEGIAN AIR

Some 600 pilots at the Norwegian budget airline may go on strike from Monday if talks between unions and management fail to come to a solution. The talks should have concluded at midnight on Monday but are now in overtime.

If it goes ahead, the strike would be the first major industrial action at the company.

NOVO NORDISK

Denmark's Novo Nordisk said late on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two insulin pens with Novo's new dosing system.

