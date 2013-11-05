(Update with Sampo results)
HELSINKI Nov 5 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SAMPO
The Finnish investment and insurance group reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a fall in
investment income.
Its third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a year
earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million) from 370 million a
year earlier, compared with the average analyst forecast of 433
million euros in a Reuters poll.
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
The Danish hearing aid maker will give a trading update for
the third quarter of the year. The update is expected at around
0700 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7402 euros)