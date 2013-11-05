(Updates with William Demant, adds Finnish banks)

HELSINKI Nov 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAMPO

The Finnish investment and insurance group reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a fall in investment income.

Its third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million) from 370 million a year earlier, compared with the average analyst forecast of 433 million euros in a Reuters poll.

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

The Danish hearing aid maker kept its full-year forecast for operating profit unchanged after reporting rising sales in its core wholesale unit in the third quarter.

NORDEA, DANSKE BANK, POHJOLA , AKTIA

Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday said it maintained its negative outlook on Finland's banking system, citing intense competition in the sector and weak outlook for the economy.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7402 euros)