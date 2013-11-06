STOCKHOLM Nov 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm said a delay to one of its wells meant production for the full year would be at the low end of a previous forecast range.

Lundin, which has a large stake in the giant Johan Sverdrup find in the Norwegian North Sea, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell less than expected to $222 million versus a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of $190 million and $274 million in the year-ago period.

The company said production for the full year would be at bottom of its previously guided range of between 33,000 and 38,000 barrels per day.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is expected to post an operating profit of 28.3 million euros ($38.2 mln) in the third quarter up from an operating loss of 140 million euros in the same quarter last year. Results are due at 0730 GMT.

FLSMIDTH & CO A/S

The Danish engineering group is expected to report an operating loss of 677 million Danish crowns ($122 million) in the third quarter, compared with an operating profit of 528 million crowns in the same quarter last year. Results are due at 0700 GMT.

LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceutical group is expected to post a 73 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit hit by lower sales of its Ebixa drug caused by generic competition and a 200 million provision in the third quarter related to the company's cost program. Results are due at 0645.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, Denmark Newsroom) ))