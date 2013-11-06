(Updates FLSmidth, Lundbeck and Vestas, adds Statoil, Aker
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer raised its full-year
cash flow and operating margin outlook after posting a bigger
than expected rise in third quarter operating profit.
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S, OUTOTEC
The Danish engineering group reported a bigger-than-expected
operating loss in the third quarter.
The group posted a loss before interest and tax of 727
million Danish crowns ($131 million) against a forecast for a
loss of 677 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
Shares in the Finnish mining technology company Outotec may
also be under pressure due to FLSmidth's disappointing results.
AKER SOLUTIONS
Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solution reported an
unexpected rise in its order backlog on Wednesday and said its
outlook was positive due to high tendering, even if there was
some short term uncertainty over project delays.
ERICSSON, NOKIA
The world's biggest mobile network gear firm Ericsson said
it expected steady growth in the telecoms equipment and services
market in the coming few years.
In a presentation for investors, Ericsson said it expected
compound annual growth of 3-5 percent in the network equipment
market in 2012-2016.
STATOIL
The Norwegian firm has started production at its Visund
North fields in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, it said.
The total recoverable reserves are estimated at 29 million
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and the total investment for the
field development was 3.3 billion crowns.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Budget airline Norwegian said its total passenger traffic
(RPK) rose 38 percent in October compared to a year earlier,
picking up from a 30 percent rise in September.
The yield, or average revenue per passenger carried and
kilometre flown, was estimated at 0.50 Norwegian crown for
October, compared with 0.51 crown in the previous month.
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil firm said a delay to one of its wells meant
production for the full year would be at the low end of a
previous forecast range.
LUNDBECK
The Danish pharmaceutical group posted a 23-percent fall in
third quarter operating profit, hurt by competition from generic
rivals, and raised the lower end of its full-year operating
profit guidance.
METSA BOARD
The Finnish board and paper maker is expected to report its
third-quarter core profit fell due to maintenance shutdowns at
two of its mills.
The report is due at 1000 GMT.
