STOCKHOLM Nov 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
HEXAGON
H&M owner Stefan Persson and his investment company
Ramsbury Invest has sold 2.5 million shares in measurement
technology company Hexagon, cutting their stake to 17.3 million
shares or 4.86 percent of stock.
SKANSKA
The company, the Nordic region's biggest construction group,
posts third quarter results at 0700 GMT. Operating earnings are
seen up 13 percent on the year to 1.6 billion Swedish crowns
($246 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
SECURITAS
The security services group is scheduled to publish
quarterly results at 0700 GMT. Third-quarter earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen up 7 percent to
926 million Swedish crowns.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)