STATOIL

Italian energy firm ENI is demanding 60 billion Norwegian crowns ($10 billion) from Statoil, claiming it overcharged for natural gas over several years, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv said on Friday.

ENI announced in August that it had started arbitration proceedings against Statoil to secure a significant price cut, but did not give details on its claim at the time.

OPERA SOFTWARE

Norway's Opera Software said it sold 8 million new shares at 68.5 crowns a share, a 2.1 percent discount to its last close, to raise 548 million crowns ($90.85 million) for acquisitions.

The new shares, sold to institutional investors in Norway and abroad, equal about 6.5 percent of the company's previous share capital.

FINNAIR

Finnair said its October traffic rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier when measured in "revenue passenger kilometres," or the number of paying passengers multiplied by kilometres flown.

