OSLO Nov 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NORSK HYDRO
Brazilian miner Vale has sold 90 percent of its
shares, or 407 million shares, in Norwegian aluminium producer
Norsk Hydro at a price of 25 crowns ($4.08) per share, resulting
in proceeds of $1.66 billion, it said on Tuesday.
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker's third-quarter earnings report
is due at around 0700 GMT. The company raised its full-year
sales and margin outlook on October 31 after strong sales of new
products in the third quarter.
