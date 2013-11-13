(Adds results)
HELSINKI Nov 13 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer reported a 4.5 percent fall in
third-quarter operating profit and cut its sales outlook for the
Russian market.
Its quarterly operating profit was 3.43 billion Danish
crowns, compared with an average 3.47 billion crowns estimate in
a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish oil and shipping group lifted its full-year
outlook, saying it now expects a net profit of around $3.5
billion compared with an earlier forecast for $3.3 billion.
It also reported a third-quarter net profit of $1.20 billion
compared with the average analyst foreast of $1.09 billion in a
Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
ELECTROLUX
The world's second biggest home appliances maker hold a
capital market day for investors, analysts and media beginning
at 0800 GMT.
For more on the company, double click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.5507 Danish crowns)