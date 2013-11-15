(Adds Talvivaara, updates Pandora, GN, H&M)
COPENHAGEN Nov 15 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
TALVIVAARA
The loss-making Finnish miner, hit by production problems
and low nickel prices, said it will seek to restructure its debt
and could apply for bankruptcy if that fails.
Talvivaara said it was asking shareholders for a 40 million
euro debt restructuring as part of a court-supervised
reorganisation process.
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker's two main shareholders has sold
20 million of its existing shares, representing 15.4 percent of
the share capital, to institutional investors for 4.9 billion
crowns, 245 crowns per share.
PANDORA
GN STORE NORD
The Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord
upgraded its full-year guidance as it reported a jump in
third-quarter profits in line with analysts' expectations.
GN STORE NORD
VOLVO
The truck maker is cutting back to two shifts from three at
its chassis and paint plant in Umea in Sweden, Swedish TV
reported late on Thusday. 300 contract workers will lose their
jobs with a further 80 to be cut in February.
"This is an response to fluctuations in the market and we
are adjusting our capacity accordingly," the company said.
VOLVO
H&M
The Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Friday its sales
in stores open at least a year rose around 1 percent in October,
in line with expectations.
H&M
FINNAIR
Finnair has cancelled dozens of flights on Friday with
workers threatening a strike. The company is considering a
conciliatory proposal.
FINNAIR
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)