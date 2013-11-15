(Adds Talvivaara, updates Pandora, GN, H&M)

COPENHAGEN Nov 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TALVIVAARA

The loss-making Finnish miner, hit by production problems and low nickel prices, said it will seek to restructure its debt and could apply for bankruptcy if that fails.

Talvivaara said it was asking shareholders for a 40 million euro debt restructuring as part of a court-supervised reorganisation process.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker's two main shareholders has sold 20 million of its existing shares, representing 15.4 percent of the share capital, to institutional investors for 4.9 billion crowns, 245 crowns per share.

For more on the company, double click

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord upgraded its full-year guidance as it reported a jump in third-quarter profits in line with analysts' expectations. For more on the company, double click

VOLVO

The truck maker is cutting back to two shifts from three at its chassis and paint plant in Umea in Sweden, Swedish TV reported late on Thusday. 300 contract workers will lose their jobs with a further 80 to be cut in February.

"This is an response to fluctuations in the market and we are adjusting our capacity accordingly," the company said.

For more on the company, double click on

H&M

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Friday its sales in stores open at least a year rose around 1 percent in October, in line with expectations.

For more on the company, double click on

FINNAIR

Finnair has cancelled dozens of flights on Friday with workers threatening a strike. The company is considering a conciliatory proposal.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)