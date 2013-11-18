HELSINKI Nov 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
FINNAIR
The Finnish flag carrier's traffic may come to a halt on
Tuesday as its catering subcontractor LSG Finland and labour
unions failed to settle their dispute over the weekend.
A contract disagreement only involves about 400 catering
employees, but other aviation workers have announced they would
start a strike to show their support.
For more on the company, click on
TALVIVAARA
The troubled miner must change its chief executive officer
and board of directors to receive additional funding from its
financiers, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, citing unnamed
sources.
Talvivaara on Friday said it had sought an additional 40
million euros ($54 million) to restructure its debt, adding it
might face a bankruptcy if the court-supervised overhaul failed.
For more on the company, double click
TDC
The Danish telecom operator is ready to participate in a
potential consolidation in Denmark and the Nordic region, the
company said according to daily Borsen.
For more on the company, double click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7421 euros)