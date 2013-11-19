(Adds Norsk Hydro and Topdanmark)
HELSINKI Nov 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Nokia shareholders are expected to approve the sale of its
mobile phone business to Microsoft, with the deal's financial
benefits likely to outweigh resistance from a minority of
investors upset over the sale of a Finnish national icon.
Nokia agreed in September to sell its devices and services
business and license its patents to Microsoft for 5.44 billion
euros ($7.36 billion) after failing to recover from a late start
in smartphones.
NORSK HYDRO
Shipping magnate John Fredriksen bought shares in aluminium
producer Norsk Hydro for some 300 million crowns
($49.11 million) last week when Brazilian miner Vale
was selling its stake in the firm, business daily Finansavisen
reported on Tuesday.
Fredriksen, one of the world's richest men, has interests in
several sectors, such as shipping, oil drilling, salmon farming
and oil trading. Until last week, he did not have interests in
the aluminium business.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in
the United States (AHAM 6) rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in
October, data from industry body the Association of Home
Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.
Deliveries have risen 8.5 percent in the first 10 months of
the year.
TOPDANMARK
The Danish insurer is expected to report a 20.4 percent
decline in pretax profit to 527 million Danish crowns ($96
million) in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The company is due to report its result at around 1100 GMT
on Tuesday.
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering company holds a capital markets day
for investors, analysts and media in Lund, in southern Sweden.
VOLVO
Volvo Chief Executive Olof Persson may soon appoint new
members to the group's management team in order to ensure the
group's scheme to boost profitability does not fall behind
schedule, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing
undisclosed sources.
A Volvo spokesman declined to comment to the newspaper but
said the efficiency scheme, intended to boost the group's
operating margin by 3 percentage points by the end of 2015, was
proceeding according to plan.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
($1 = 6.1084 Norwegian kroner)
($1 = 5.5149 Danish crowns)